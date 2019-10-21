Missing Newport News man with serious medical condition could be in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 69-year-old man considered endangered due to a serious medical condition could be heading to Hampton, police said.

James William Parker Sr. was last seen Monday morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

He’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair hair. He was last wearing black and brown jeans, a maroon and burgundy striped shirt and red and white tennis shoes.

Police said Parker used to live in Hampton, but didn’t have details on the exact location. Anyone who’s seen Parker is asked to call Newport News dispatchers at 757-247-2500.