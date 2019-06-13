Missing girl who left Northern Va. facility found safe

UPDATE: The Prince William County Police Department says Machaela Ann Hardie was found safe.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A missing girl who was staying at a youth facility in Bristow, Virginia, is considered to be endangered and may be returning to the Tidewater area, authorities say.

The Prince William County Police Department says Machaela Ann Hardie, 17, left the Youth for Tomorrow facility in Bristow on June 10 around 8:30 p.m. with other juveniles. They say she’s missing voluntarily, but may need assistance, qualifying her as endangered.

She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 157 pounds with brown eyes and auburn hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William police at 703-792-6500.