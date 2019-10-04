Missing 83-year-old last seen pushing dog in pet stroller in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is missing and considered endangered due to him having a serious medical condition.

Robert John Owens, 83, was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 in the 400 block of Belton Place in Newport News. Police say he was pushing his dog, Riley, in a black three-wheeled pet stroller at the time.

He’s described as about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue striped button-up shirt and a blue veteran hat.

Anyone who’s seen Owens is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.