Breaking News
Man indicted on additional charges in kidnapping, death of Ashanti Billie

Missing 83-year-old last seen pushing dog in pet stroller in Newport News

News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is missing and considered endangered due to him having a serious medical condition.

Robert John Owens, 83, was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 in the 400 block of Belton Place in Newport News. Police say he was pushing his dog, Riley, in a black three-wheeled pet stroller at the time.

He’s described as about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue striped button-up shirt and a blue veteran hat.

Anyone who’s seen Owens is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories