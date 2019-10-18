Missing 80-year-old last seen on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a missing 80-year-old man from Portsmouth.

Robert Hall was last seen on Greenwood Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday after leaving his home in the 400 block of Norcom Circle, police said.

Hall has several heart-related conditions that require medication, which he doesn’t have with him.

He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who’s seen Hall is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300.