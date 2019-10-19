UPDATE: Missing Porstmouth 13-year-old found safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have found 13-year-old Kailyn E. Burrus safe and unharmed.

According to detectives, Burrus was last seen at her home in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives were concerned because she was last seen walking away with an unknown male.

Kailyn is a black female who is 5’5” tall and weighs 143 pounds.

She has black hair pulled up into a bushy ponytail and brown eyes.

