‘Misogynistic, racist’ remarks on social media lead to firing of 9 Hampton University police officers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has fired nine of its police officers for allegedly sharing “misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks” on social media, according to a statement from the school.

The university’s media relations team confirmed the nine Hampton University Police Department officers were fired for alleged “egregious violations of the university’s code of conduct” to 10 On Your Side in an email on Thursday afternoon.

“After a full investigation, it was determined that the officers shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks via social media,” the email said. “The university has a zero tolerance for such behavior.”

10 On Your Side has asked the university to name the fired officers and to share their police ranks and how long they worked for the HUPD. 10 On Your Side has also asked the school to share in detail the types of remarks the police officers allegedly made on social media.

