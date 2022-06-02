VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — The USO Experience returns to Virginia Beach this week.

The week-long series features activities for military families and the community including concerts, paddle boarding, paintball and tandem skydiving.

On Thursday morning, 10 On Your Side met up with the USO and EquiVets for a special horse back riding session for wounded veterans.

“There’s nothing better than being on the back of a horse and being able to bond with one of the horses,” EquiVets Program Director, Kathy Chitwood said.

Chitwood has been witnessing miracles on horseback for 25 years.

“We’ve seen a lot of people with physical disabilities who are able to get on the horse when they are not able to do other things like surfing or playing basketball or playing football,” she added.

The EquiVets program teamed up with the USO to extend the healing power of horses to veterans from across the country and the world.

Niels Olsen, a representative from the Denmark Embassy, brought a handful of veterans from Denmark because there are no programs for wounded warriors in his country.

“Get them to do something they thought they might never do again because of injuries they sustained,” Olsen said.

Riding helps the vets create develop confidence and the trails help to calm nerves.

“We have a lot of people that suffer from PTSD and anxiety and depression,” Chitwood explained. “They get on the horse and they can actually bond with the horse.”

Connecting service members with services like this is what the USO is all about, said USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia Executive Director, Paula Moran.

There is a host of activities taking place this weekend – mostly at the oceanfront.

10 On Your Side is a sponsor of the event.