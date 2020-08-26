World War II Veterans Day proclaimed in Wythe County

FILE – General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Allied Commander, and General Wainwright, who surrendered to the Japanese after Bataan and Corregidor, witness the formal Japanese surrender signatures aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. A Pearl Harbor ceremony in Hawaii marking the 75th anniversary of World War II will only feature veterans living in Hawaii after organizers limited those who can attend over coronavirus concerns. The plan before Friday had been to allow about 200 people, mostly WWII veterans, their families and government officials, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri, which hosted the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945 in Tokyo Bay.(AP Photo, File)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVNS) — The Board of Supervisors in Wythe County has officially declared Sept. 2, 2020 as “World War II Veterans Day.” The date coincides with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. That was when the Japanese Instrument of Surrender was signed.

The motion was passed unanimously by the board at their most recent meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no World War II veterans were present at the time. Board members said they will be presenting framed copies of the resolution to various veterans groups.

“Our thoughts in passing this resolution was two-fold: First and foremost, we wanted to honor the heroes who fought to literally save the world in the 1940s, and secondly, we wanted to provide a reminder to those younger that there once lived a generation who paid the ultimate price to give us a better world,” said Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian W. Vaught.

Vaught in encouraging citizens of Wythe County to do something extra special for World War II veterans on that day. This is because the ongoing virus-lockdown prohibits many of the celebrations members of the Greatest Generation are owed.

Existing records show around 100 Wythe County citizens were killed in action during World War II. Here is the complete text of the resolution: