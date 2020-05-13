WATCH: Train sings with USAF Heritage of America Band to honor medical professionals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy Award-winning band Train along with the USAF Heritage of America Band came together to say thanks to our medical professionals.

Both bands have been busy producing music during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Air Force reached out to Train with an idea to collaborate in honor of all medical workers amid the virus outbreak.

The song titled “Sing Together” features members of the USAF Heritage of America Band singing along, some with musical instruments, some carrying notes with the song’s lyrics as Train’s Patrick Monahan leads.

A spokesperson from the Air Force told 10 On Your Side the song represents a message of unity and coming together amid the pandemic.

“In many places our civilian and military medical professionals are working side by side. Both bands are happy to show their support and share this song with everyone.”

The video ended with members from USAF Heritage of America Band, 633d Medical Group and Sentara Healthcare holding signs with the words “Thank You” on them.

