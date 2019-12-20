Warner vows to hold private military housing providers accountable

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — “I’d call it a tragedy and a travesty,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) when he talked Thursday about private military housing.

Warner says new regulations that are part of the latest National Defense Authorization Act will give military members and their families more clout.

Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) visited military housing in Hampton Roads several times this year — and went back to Washington D.C. angry about the conditions they found.

Warner described conditions that included mold, rodents, leaking roofs and other problems. In April, he organized a meeting at Slover Library in Norfolk that included military brass, the CEO of Lincoln Military Housing, and several families.

Warner told RADM Chip Rock and CEO Jarl Bliss he was disappointed at what he saw as a lack of action and answers.

He says this year’s defense spending bill will do more to protect the rights of military families, and includes a provision where they can withhold their monthly housing allowance if their property management company is not responsive to their complaints.

RELATED: Senate passes Kaine, Warner-backed military housing reforms found in 2020 defense bill

“Families shouldn’t have to worry about the safety and healthiness of their kids. These families had no — in a sense — tenant ‘bill of rights.’ Now we’ve given these families the ability to withhold payments.”

Warner says he plans return visits to Hampton Roads in 2020 to make sure the new regulations are being enforced.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.