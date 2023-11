ERLANGER, Ky (WAVY) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host a National Virtual Veterans Job Fair on Nov. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

More than 70 employers will be represented at this event, which is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

By years end, DAV will have sponsored more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs.

Those interested in attending the job fair can register at jobs.dav.org.