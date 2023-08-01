ERLANGER, KY (WAVY) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Military Spouse Job Fair on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 35 employers will be represented at this event, which is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Those interested in attending the job fair can register at jobs.dav.org.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 job fairs. In fact, DAV and RecruitMilitary just hosted an in-person job fair at the Hampton Roads Convention Center last Thursday.