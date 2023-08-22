A member of the military at a computer keyboard, 2020 (Nexstar, file)

ERLANGER, KY. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 80 employers will represented at this event, which is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Career counseling and resume assistance will also be available to veterans.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 job fairs. In fact, DAV and RecruitMilitary hosted a virtual job fair earlier this month on Aug. 8.

Those interested in attending the job fair can register at jobs.dav.org.