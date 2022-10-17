PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A virtual career fair for Veterans, hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary, will take place Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair, which spans the eastern United States, is free to Veterans, their spouses, active-duty military and members of the Reserve and National Guard.

More than 65 employers will be present, with industries ranging from construction to medical, and administration to logistics. Career opportunities begin at entry level but go up to senior management openings. There will also be free career counseling, resume assistance, networking, and support with the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

To register for the virtual All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. Additional no-cost resources for Veterans and their families are available at jobs.dav.org.