Virtual Fleet Week New York hosts weekend concerts with members from 9 Navy bands

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Musicians with nine Navy Bands from the East Coast to overseas will perform two virtual concerts this weekend as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York.

The concerts will stream at noon on Saturday and Sunday via Facebook. At 12:30 p.m., some of the band members will be staying behind to answer questions.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will also be on Instagram to perform “One Call Away” as a tribute to first-responders.

The performances come in the middle of the week-long event that runs from May 20 until May 26.

The bands meticulously planned the concerts out so that the performances are done at different locations and put together as two concerts.

“Each year we look forward to performing at Times Square and taking part in the New York City celebration. Music is a common bond that often brings people together, and promotes joy,” said Lt. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau, Director of Navy Band Northeast.

He continued, “This new format will allow us to continue to connect with you in a meaningful way, and you will be able to see performances from nearly every musical group we have.”

The Saturday show featured musicians from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, based in Norfolk, Virginia; Rhode Island Sound and President’s Duo from Navy Band Northeast, based in Newport, Rhode Island; Naval Forces Europe Band, based in Naples, Italy; and Navy Band Southeast, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sunday’s line-up features musicians from Navy Band Northeast’s Trident Brass Quintet, Crosswinds Quintet, Protocol Combo, and Top Shelf Brass Band.

The weekend schedule of events also includes:

May 23

9 a.m. – Take a virtual Tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Coho (WPB-87321) from New London, Connecticut.

– Take a virtual Tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Coho (WPB-87321) from New London, Connecticut. 10 a.m . – Navy Divers will discuss the Standard Navy Double Lock (SNDL) Recompression Chamber, which is one of the most important pieces of equipment they use.

. – Navy Divers will discuss the Standard Navy Double Lock (SNDL) Recompression Chamber, which is one of the most important pieces of equipment they use. 11 a.m. – U.S. Fleet Forces Environmental Stewardship: Learn about Sonar in the Marine Environment.

– U.S. Fleet Forces Environmental Stewardship: Learn about Sonar in the Marine Environment. 2 p.m. – Take an aerial drone tour of the tall ship USCGC Barque Eagle (WIX-327).

– Take an aerial drone tour of the tall ship USCGC Barque Eagle (WIX-327). 3 p.m. – Meet a Navy helicopter pilot from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5.

– Meet a Navy helicopter pilot from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5. 4 p.m. – Afterwards, hear some answers to various questions we received through social media about Navy pilots.

May 24

9 a.m. – Take a virtual tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey.

– Take a virtual tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey. 10 a.m. – Hear a special message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, regarding the annual Tug-of-War challenge.

– Hear a special message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, regarding the annual Tug-of-War challenge. 2 p.m. – See a flashback performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment conducted at Father Duffy Square.

– See a flashback performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment conducted at Father Duffy Square. 3 p.m. – Take a look at a high-energy U.S. Marine Corps Air Show demonstration.

– Take a look at a high-energy U.S. Marine Corps Air Show demonstration. 3 p.m . – Learn about the Marine Corps Gunner on Instagram. Gunners have taken part in the molding and perfection of tactical weapons employment.

. – Learn about the Marine Corps Gunner on Instagram. Gunners have taken part in the molding and perfection of tactical weapons employment. 4 p.m. – Hear a narrated U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration.

– Hear a narrated U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration. 6 p.m. – Take a look at New York’s Naval History presented by Naval History and Heritage Command.

All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at fleetweeknewyork.com.

