Virtual career fair for military and veterans set for Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As unemployment continues to sit at record highs among veterans, the DAV and RecruitMilitary are working to connect prospective employees with new jobs.

The organizations will hold the National Virtual Career Fair for Military & Veterans from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The virtual event is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses, RecruitMilitary wrote in a news release Monday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, RecruitMilitary says it has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs.

For more information and to register for the virtual event, click here.

