Virginia selected for expansion of child care assistance program for military families

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is one of two states that will be part of a pilot to expand a military child care fee assistance program.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Wednesday the Department of Defense is looking to expand the Military Child Care in your Neighborhood program.

Previously, only a limited numbers of providers were eligible to participate in the program, which is designed for for those not able to get on-installation child care.

Northam’s office said this will not only support the military community but strengthen quality of care.