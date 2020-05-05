Virginia Beach military family hoping lost ‘daddy doll’ is found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is looking for a lost doll, but it’s not one they can replace by running out to a store.

The Shaiboon family has been through multiple deployments and their “daddy dolls” have helped the children get through each one.

The family is hoping the power of social media will be able to reunite them with this special item.

Tierney Shaiboon and her three kids are counting down the days until they welcome home their U.S. Navy sailor, Chief Petty Officer Rabea Shaiboon, from deployment.

“We’ll be there waiting for homecoming,” said Tierney Shaiboon, the sailor’s wife.

Until then, they’re hoping for a homecoming of another kind.

“It’s priceless. The joy on their faces when they’re sad and they need something to hug,” Tierney said, referring to the doll.

The kids’ “daddy dolls” go with them everywhere when their dad is away on duty. However, 4-year-old Charlotte recently lost her doll. They’re not sure where the prized plush went missing, but Tierney thinks it may have happened during a trip to the grocery store.

Tierney said this deployment has been especially trying because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the doll has been even more meaningful to the kids.

“It’s something they can take to bed with them, talk to the doll if they want because we really don’t get a chance to talk to him on the phone so it’s a way that they can tell them how their day was,” she said.

Tierney posted to several community groups on Facebook, hoping someone might recognize the doll. It’s been shared across social media but there’s no sign of the doll just yet.

“She’s gonna be 5 in almost two weeks, so she’s really wanting to have it back,” Tierney said.

The family hopes the doll will find its home way so “Dad” can be close until he’s in their arms for real.

“Sometimes I’m not good enough, so they just love being able to hug their daddy doll,” Tierney said. “We always say he’s here with us. It’s very special to them.”

The missing doll has a picture of their dad in his Navy uniform with the words “I love you Charlotte” printed on the bottom. The back has pink fabric with a cats pattern.

If you find it, you can contact Tierney at tierney.shaiboon@yahoo.com.

