ATLANTIC OCEAN (U.S. NAVY) – Carrier Air Wing 8 performed flight operations aboard aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on May 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.

