VIDEO: First woman to command USS Constitution honored on TODAY

NEW YORK (NBC) – Cmdr. Billie Farrell, the first woman to take the helm of USS Constitution in its storied 224-year history, was featured on the NBC Today Show Tuesday.

USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship in the United States Navy.

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduced Farrell in a pre-recorded segment, then the trailblazing woman joined the show live on the plaza.

Watch the video in the player above.

Farrell’s family recently moved from Norfolk, Virginia to Boston, where the USS Constitution is stationed.