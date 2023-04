HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In today’s Community Chat WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode and Meteorologist Ricky Matthews were joined by Lt. Col. David Delmage and 2nd Lt. Andrew Braafhart to speak about this year’s Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show coming May 6-7 to Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.