PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are holding a virtual job fair for veterans, active-duty service members, their spouses and more on May 11.

They say more than 25 employers will be included, “actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.”

It’s one of more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs being sponsored this year by DAV.

To register and to learn more, click here.