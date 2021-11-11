Virginia Beach, Portsmouth honor veterans with parade, ceremony Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads, a region with a widespread military presence and home of the world’s largest naval station, honored veterans with numerous events Thursday.

10 On Your Side attended two of the events Thursday, one in Virginia Beach and another in Portsmouth.

Virginia Beach

This Veterans Day, Virginia Beach celebrated those who served with a parade.

Thursday morning’s parade started on Atlantic Avenue and 16th Street and ended at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street.

The parade included military units from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom participated.

Chopper 10 flew over the event to get a bird’s eye view.

Today, several @VBPD units had the distinct honor of participating in the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade! Thank you to all of the men and women who have proudly served our great country! pic.twitter.com/zSwyZrgbCF — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 11, 2021

Portsmouth

Portsmouth held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning at High Street Landing in Olde Towne.

“I think the key takeaway is thank you. Thank you to our veterans, thank you for your service, thank you for committing your lives both in and out of uniform to defending our constitution,” Vice Adm. Steve Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic during the event.

Poulin said he was proud to participate in the ceremony.

