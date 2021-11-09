Virginia Beach-based business donating 100% of profits on Thursday to four charities for Veterans Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans Day is Thursday. It’s a time when we honor those who served to protect our freedoms.

A local business is also paying tribute by donating its profits on Veterans Day to nonprofit organizations that help veterans.

“Born Primitive” is active duty-owned and operated. Plus, 50% of its salaried employees are veterans, military spouses or former first responders, so giving back to those who serve is truly at the core of their brand.

Freedom is not something the folks at Born Primitive take for granted.

“Across generations before us, some incredible things have happened to preserve and give us the freedoms that we have today,” said Bear Handlon, co-founder and CEO of Born Primitive.

Handlon and his wife started the company in 2014 and they’ve always supported first responders.

“We kind of planted our flag in the ground and said, ‘This is what we are going to be about’ and we haven’t wavered from that,” Handlon said.

This coming Veterans Day, they’ve set a bold goal.

“We decided that we’re going to donate 100% of our profits on Thursday, Veterans Day, to four charities that support the military community,” Handlon said.

Their goal is to raise $100,000. It will be split between the Adaptive Training Foundation, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Best Defense Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“I think it’s incredible that there are organizations out there that like to do that,” said Chris Irwin, communications director of the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The nonprofit supports the entire naval special warfare community.

“We do that under five pillars of support: strength, resiliency, health, education and community and then under those pillars, we have about 30 programs that support those people,” said Handlon.

So, a donation like this will mean a lot, and it’s something Born Primitive is determined to see through.

“I think it would just validate that people are patriots, people appreciate those in uniform and they want to give back,” said Handlon. “We’re happy to provide a platform so they can do that in a meaningful way.”

