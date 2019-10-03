Vets getting help at Hampton VA take part in annual Veterans Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — We are 295 days from the next summer Olympic games, but we have the score on another Olympics held in Hampton on Wednesday.

The games celebrated veterans and pitted them against one another at the Veterans Affairs hospital. Games at the Veterans Olympics ranged from cornhole and dominoes to basketball shooting and hole-in-one putting.

Clearly it’s not your typical Olympic events, but the athletes were not your typical Olympians either.

“I was military police,” Tom Russ told WAVY.com. He deployed nine times, mostly to Kuwait and Iraq.

Alonzo Harris said his job was to protect the chaplain in war zones. “If the chaplain dies, morale dies,” he laughed.

The games take place on hospital lawn every fall and are organized by the Disabled American Veterans organization.

“It’s not only rewarding, it’s exciting to know you are doing something, you’re serving, ” said DAV Past Department Commander John King.

A few hours in the sun, away from doctors, is a good distraction from their problems.

“This is great that they actually do such great things, giving back to us, showing their appreciation for us vets, I love that,” Harris told WAVY.

He and Russ both took home medals, but really they say everyone walked away a winner.