PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans Day honors those who have served in the U.S. military. This year, the federal holiday falls on a Saturday, so federal employees will observe the holiday the previous day, on Friday, Nov. 10, which means many government services will be closed that day. Some local school districts, but not all, will also be closed Friday for the holiday. Check your district’s calendar.

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Friday, November 10, for Veterans Day. The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be no changes to trash collection schedules.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs will hold a special ceremony on Saturday, November 11. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., at the Chesapeake Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall, 306 Cedar Road.

Hampton

Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, but the city will recognize it on Friday, Nov. 10.

City Offices: Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Garbage collection: No pickup on Friday, Nov. 10. Those Friday collections will be made on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Yard waste site: Closed Friday, Nov. 10. Open Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Landfill :Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Street sweeping: No sweeping scheduled Friday, Nov. 10.

City schools: Open

Libraries :Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Treasurer’s Office & Commissioner of

Revenue’s Office: Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

DMV Select :Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Courts: Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Hampton Roads Transit: Buses, ferries and light rail operate regular weekday schedule.

Peninsula Health District and clinics: Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center: Closed Friday, Nov. 10.

Public golf courses : The Woodlands and The Hamptons are open for regular hours but will charge weekend/holiday rates.

Newport News

Newport News city offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Norfolk

City of Norfolk offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day. The closures also include the Commissioner of Revenue, City Treasurer, and the Norfolk Courthouse.

Norfolk Public Libraries: On Friday, Nov. 10, Jordan-Newby, Mary D. Pretlow, and Richard A. Tucker libraries will be closed. On Saturday, Nov. 11, Lafayette, Larchmont, Little Creek, Park Place, Van Wyck, Downtown Branch at Slover will be closed.

Parks and Recreation: On Friday, Nov. 10, Titustown, Bayview, Crossroads, Lakewood Dance & Music, Tarrallton, Horace C. Downing and Sherwood Forest centers will be closed. On Saturday, Nov. 11, Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center, Huntersville, Lambert’s Point, Berkley, East Ocean View, Southside Aquatics and Norview centers will be closed.

There is no change to the Waste Management collection schedule. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, Nov. 10, must be made before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Ave., will be open 8 a.m. – noon on Friday, Nov. 10.

Street sweeping scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10, will be made up over the following two weeks, based on scheduling availability.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, November 10, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.

Trash, Recycling, and Bulk Items Will Be Collected on the Normal Friday Schedule on November 10.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – On Veterans Day, Friday, November 10th, the Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All other museums will be closed.

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Friday, November 10: Cavalier Manor, J.E. Parker.

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Friday, November 10: Sportsplex Recreation Center, Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Senior Station – All sites will resume normal operating hours on Monday, November 13.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Works Department will operate on a one-day delay starting Friday, November 10. TFC Recycling will operate on a one-day delay starting Friday, November 10. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 757.514.7630.

Suffolk Transit will operate on Friday, November 10.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Friday, November 10 and reopen on Monday, November 13 at 6:30 a.m. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center will be closed Friday, November 10 and reopen on Monday, November 13 at 6 a.m. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Friday, November 10, and reopen on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Friday, November 10. However, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Friday, November 10 and reopen on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Friday, November 10 for the Veterans Day Holiday. Morgan Memorial and

North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10am on Saturday, November 11. The Chuckatuck Library will reopen at 10am on Monday, November 13.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open on Friday, November 10 from 9am to 5pm. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum is closed for renovations.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Friday, November 10. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Friday, November 10.

Virginia Beach

In observance of Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, the following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Friday, Nov. 10:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries except for the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts, and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Visitor Information Center at 2100 Parks Ave. (Open Nov. 11)

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center (Open Nov. 11)

Voter Registrar’s Office

The Farmers Market Management Office

Waste Management administrative offices

WASTE COLLECTION: There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky items services on Friday, Nov. 10.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10. All city offices will be closed. This includes the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quarterpath Recreation

Center will open at 5 p.m. to accommodate the youth basketball program.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday; recycling is not

scheduled for collection. For water emergencies after hours, weekends, and holidays, please

call 757-220-2331.

A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Friday, Nov. 10 will not be posted until Monday, Nov. 13.