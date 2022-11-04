HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a way to honor our nation’s military this Veterans Day, there is no shortage of celebrations in the Hampton Roads region.

Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11 this year.

10 On Your Side has compiled this list of local events open to the public. If you are aware of any not listed below, please email us the details here.

VIRGINIA

Chesapeake

The Mayor’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will honor the brave men and women of our nation’s armed forces.

When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Ceremony will be held at Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road.

Norfolk

City of Norfolk annual Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Where: MacArthur Visitors Center. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the memorial rotunda.

Details: Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will provide remarks. Featured speaker is Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Tidewater Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Where: 16th & Atlantic Avenue to 19th Street. A formal ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Details: The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO) is hosting the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route will start from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Atlantic Avenue and proceed up 17th Street, right turn onto Mediterranean Avenue, then a left turn onto 19th Street up to at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial (across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center).

Williamsburg

Veterans Day Flag-Setting Ceremony

When: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Where: Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry Street.

Details: The City of Williamsburg invites the public to help place flags of veterans graves ahead of Veterans Day. Anyone interested in joining should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole. Flags will be provided.

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission during Veterans Day weekend, Friday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 13, for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard, veterans, retirees and direct dependents. Free “Honoring Service to America” single-day passes are available at all onsite ticket locations with proper ID.

Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a series of special events honoring veterans, on Friday, Nov. 11:

60-minute Veterans Day Proclamation Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Palace Green.

beginning at on Palace Green. Cost of War at 1:30 p.m . in the Hennage Auditorium located inside the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Join Colonel George Washington as he discusses the physical and mental toll that the Seven Years’ War took on individuals on all sides of the conflict.

at . in the Hennage Auditorium located inside the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Join Colonel George Washington as he discusses the physical and mental toll that the Seven Years’ War took on individuals on all sides of the conflict. Military March Honoring America’s Veterans at 3:30 p.m. featuring the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, Military Programs staff and members of Williamsburg community veterans’ groups. The march will begin at Capitol Circle and conclude at Market Square with a military muster and salute to the citizen soldier ceremony behind the Courthouse.

at featuring the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, Military Programs staff and members of Williamsburg community veterans’ groups. The march will begin at Capitol Circle and conclude at Market Square with a military muster and salute to the citizen soldier ceremony behind the Courthouse. End of Day Salute at 4:40 p.m . performed by a lone bagpiper from the roof deck of the Governor’s Palace.

. performed by a lone bagpiper from the roof deck of the Governor’s Palace. 18th-Century Field Music with the Fifes & Drums at 4:40 p.m. featuring a demonstration of the music and drill of various military ceremonies from an 18th-century soldier’s working day in Market Square North behind the Courthouse.

at featuring a demonstration of the music and drill of various military ceremonies from an 18th-century soldier’s working day in Market Square North behind the Courthouse. In Defense of our Liberty evening program offered at 7 p.m. at the Magazine, in which participants learn about life as a Continental Army recruit. Separate tickets at an additional cost are required. Attendees must be at least 9 years old to participate.

NORTH CAROLINA

Elizabeth City Veterans Day Program

When: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 12-1 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, 222 N. Water Street in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Details: Elizabeth City is partnering with Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), Elizabeth City Parks & Recreation, College of The Albemarle (COA) and Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) to present a Veterans Day Commemoration. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held at Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, N.C.

Southern Shores Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022

Where: Southern Shores Town Hall Flagpole Pavilion, located at 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores. This year’s ceremony speaker is Tom Copeman, VADM, USN (ret).

Manteo Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022

Where: Dare County Veterans Memorial, located at 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Downtown Manteo.

Nags Head Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022

Where: Nags Head Town Hall, located at 5401 S. Croatan Highway in Nags Head.

Kill Devil Hills Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Where: Veterans Memorial, located on Veterans Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

Hatteras Island: Cape Hatteras Secondary School Veterans Celebration

When: 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Where: Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS), located at 48576 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton. Details: The event will begin in the CHSS cafeteria, where veterans will be served breakfast and have the opportunity to visit with one another. At 10 a.m. the veterans will be honored by students, faculty, the CHSS band, a guest speaker and members of the community. The names of recently deceased local veterans will be read, and the CHSS graduates that are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces will be recognized.

Dare County Veterans Day Celebration

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12 p.m.

Where: The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo

Details: The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides.