RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is looking to offer more employment opportunities to veterans.

According to a press release, veterans make up about 8.4 percent of the more than 10,000 men and woman employed by VADOC.

The department offers a wide range of employment opportunities besides security-related jobs including teachers, nurses, food service workers and more.

Job openings are updated every Friday and those interested in applying can do so on VADOC’s website. The company also will keep people updated on regional hiring events on their Twitter.