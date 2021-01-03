VA to resume benefit overpayment notifications

FILE – This June 21, 2013, file photo, shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, U.S. Navy veteran from South Carolina says he ended up with “full-blown AIDS,” because government health care workers never informed him of his positive test result in 1995. He says the test was done as part of standard lab tests at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Columbia, South Carolina. A V.A. spokeswoman says the agency typically does not comment on pending litigation. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Veterans whose benefits were overpaid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will soon receive notification that it’s time to pay those benefits back.

The VA announced Wednesday that it is resuming its mailing notification letters to veterans for benefit overpayments that were suspended from April 3 to Jan. 1, 2021.

According to a release, the collection of these overpayments was deferred to provide financial relief to veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“VA recognizes Veterans and beneficiaries may still experience financial distress from COVID-19, and it will continue to offer enhanced relief options for impacted Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “These include extending repayment plans, waivers, compromises and temporary hardship suspensions. Most importantly, the department will pause collections through October 2021 for Veterans who remain in financial hardship and request relief.”

Veterans and beneficiaries with questions regarding benefit overpayments may submit requests or call 800-827-0648. According to a release, call volume is generally lower Tuesday – Friday.

