VA begins processing disability claims for conditions related to particulate matter exposure

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis based on believed particulate matter exposure during military service in Southwest Asia and other areas.

The VA says the conditions have to have appeared within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service.

A review process on scientific evidence concluded particulate matter contributed to the conditions for veterans who served in Southwest Asia between Aug. 2, 1990 to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning Sept. 19, 2001 to the present. 

“VA’s review also concluded that there was sufficient evidence to presume that these Veterans have been exposed to particulate matter,” the VA said.

To apply for benefits, veterans and survivors may visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.

