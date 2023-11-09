PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Several companies based in Hampton Roads made this year’s “Best for Vets” list.

Companies are designated as a “Best for Vets Employer” by the Military Times for their commitment to hiring and supporting veterans, reservists and their families.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office made the list for the fourth year straight.

Over 50 of the more than 200 men and women at NNSO wore military uniforms before they put on a sheriff uniform.

“Veterans have many qualities that make them a good fit to join Team NNSO,” Sheriff Gabe Morgan, who is an army veteran said. “We are hiring for the position of deputy sheriff, and we welcome applications from transitioning military, military spouses, veterans, and reservists.”

The NNSO states that they value men and woman who want to make a difference in their post-military careers.

Other local companies that made the list include the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth, which came in at #2 under the Law Enforcement category and #21 across Virginia.

Smithfield Foods, based in Smithfield, is ranked #1 under Agriculture and #30 across Virginia.

Ferguson Enterprises, a project success company based in Newport News, came in #35 on the list of Virginia Best for Vets Employers

The GBS Group, which has its corporate headquarters in Virginia Beach, came in #21 across all Defense employers and #44 in Virginia.

And ECPI University, based in Virginia Beach, was named #1 in the country for “Best for Vets: Colleges in the Career and Technical Education” category, according to a news release from the university.

Several other companies with locations in Hampton Roads also made the list.

To find the complete list of companies that made the 2023 Best for Vets list, click here.