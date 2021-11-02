Residents invited to place flags on graves at Williamsburg cemetery in honor of Veterans Day

A volunteer places American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day, Wednesday. May 26, 2021, in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg officials are inviting local residents to help place flags on the graves of veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The event is set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery which is located at 809 Henry Street.

In attendance will be the Patrick Henry Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, Rotary Club of James City

County, Salvation Army of Williamsburg, Cedar Grove Historical Society, and representatives from first responders in the area.

Officials are hoping to place more than 500 flags at the cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.

Anyone interested should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole. Flags will be provided.

