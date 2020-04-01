Officials: More than a dozen patients at Hampton VA Medical Center positive for COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is keeping track of the number of veteran patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Locally, 13 inpatient and four outpatient veterans at Hampton VA Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Another Virginia VA facility, in Richmond, has one inpatient case and 14 outpatient cases.

The VA has given more than 16,833 COVID-19 tests across the country as part of its COVID-19 response plan. As of April 1, there were 1,602 positive cases in veteran patients.

As of April 1, no VA patients in Virginia have died from COVID-19, according to the VA website.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and VA will provide updated information as it becomes available and verified,” the VA website reads.

The VA is asking veterans with symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath to immediately contact their local VA facility before coming in-person.

All patients going to the VA will also be screened for flu-like symptoms before they can enter the facility.

“At this time, VA is urging all visitors who do not feel well to please postpone their visits to VA facilities,” the VA website reads.

Here are some tips from the VA on how to protect yourself against COVID-19:

Learn to use VA Video Connect through the VA mobile app store or by contacting your VA care team, before any urgent problems arise.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An easy way to mark the time is to hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice while scrubbing.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick or becoming sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue (not your hands) and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Getting a flu shot is recommended.

