Nomination period for Eggleston Wheels 2 Work contest ends Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation is one of the biggest challenges for military veterans wanting to work, which is why local business Eggleston established its Warrior Bridge Wheels 2 Work contest.

The nomination period for the initiative ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Any veteran living in the seven cities of Hampton Roads who is experiencing transportation challenges is eligible to be nominated. Nominees must have a valid driver’s license and a job.

A committee will select the winner in January.

In addition to the car, which will be chosen from the organization’s fleet of donated vehicles, Eggleston will cover the first year of registration, tags and taxes.

For a complete list of selection criteria and to nominate someone for the “Warrior Bridge Wheels 2 Work” contest, click here.