HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Caring for our veterans is an everyday part of the life for hundreds here in Hampton Roads. For many, it’s a full-time job.

All new legislation from local Rep. Jen Kiggans hopes to provide more mental services to those caregivers.

“It provides mental health resources for a group of people that we know are under a lot of pressure,” Kiggans told 10 On Your Side.

It’s her first legislation to pass in the House of Representatives. It’s called the Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement Act, or COPE Act.

“There was no better place to focus for me than the mental health for our veterans and for their caregivers,” she said. “This bill really just expands the access to care.”

The bill allows the Department of Veteran Affairs to award grants to “carry out, coordinate, improve or … enhance mental health counseling treatment or support to family caregivers.”

Bob Carey knows what it looks like to be a family caregiver. He took care of his dad and uncle. Carey himself is a disabled veteran and had a caregiver as well.

“The process of caregiving in and of itself is difficult,” said Carey, who is also the executive director of the National Defense Committee.

He said working with the VA is the worst part. He feels that’s why caregivers need that mental health support.

Carey said the COPE Act is trying to do that, but added caregivers already have mental health support through insurance.

“The caregivers already have CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs) as being part of the VA program,” he said. “The problem is the VA refuses to compensate regular health care providers adequately, so they don’t accept CHAMPVA.”

He credits Kiggans for trying to fix the problem.

“We are not addressing the real problem … to Representative Kiggans’ credit. … She is just trying to fix the problem,” Carey said.

He said the problem is those reimbursement rates can’t change without cutting budget expenses elsewhere, but there can be new programs that won’t force budget cuts.

“They are forced to spend more money because they can’t change the programs and they are forced to make more bills,” he said, “because the budget rules they have don’t allow you to change current programs without changing other programs.”

The COPE Act will go to the Senate, where Kiggans hopes for a quick vote.