How the VA hospital helped save a veteran who attempted suicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Paul Moss joined the U.S. Navy to see the world, and he did. He came to Hampton Roads in 1989 and served aboard a guided missile cruiser during the Gulf War.

He never saw battle though, until 2018 when his own life came under attack.

“I didn’t think I’d be in my mid-50s you know, without a job and all these things.” he told WAVY.

He was fighting a losing battle with a major depressive disorder.

“I threw my badge on the desk because I was tired of working, tired of everything and I went home and proceeded to overdose on the pills that I normally took two a day and I took 30 that day,” he said.

Moss woke up two days later and soon after reached out to the Hampton VA Medical Center.

“I feel like the VA was there for me when I most needed them and I’m grateful for that,” he said.

But he almost didn’t feel deserving of their help. Moss didn’t retire from the military. He served six years, and had no scars from his service.

“I think that’s the other misconception that veterans may have: ‘Well I didn’t serve in a war zone so they won’t treat me at the VA,'” he said.

Not only will they treat them, but they are actively seeking out these veterans, said Jenny Meyer, a case manager with the suicide prevention team at the VA.

“We know that once a veteran is linked to services here at the VA, their suicide risk goes down dramatically,” Meyer said. The team’s new version of suicide prevention is community outreach and they are going into businesses and churches to spread the word.

“Even if you’re not a veteran and you know a veteran, let them know we have services available,” Meyer told 10 On Your Side.

Moss keeps a Veteran’s Suicide Hotline card from the VA tucked in his pocket to remind him help is just a phone call away.

“Things are much better today. I just recently got hired to a full-time position again which I’m enjoying,” Moss said.

With the continued support of the VA, Moss is claiming victory one day at a time.

For help or information on the VA suicide prevention programs and resource click here.

The Veteran’s Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1800-273-8255, press 1

You can also learn the warning signs of suicide risk at the Veterans Crisis Line website.

