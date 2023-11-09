PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In honor of Veterans Day, many companies are providing deals and discounts as a way to honor and show appreciation for those who served in the U.S. military.

The majority of specials will require a valid ID, so be sure to have it with you. Also, keep in mind that not all deals or discounts are publicized, so it never hurts to ask.

Here’s a list of restaurants, businesses and attractions that are offering veteran specials:

Dining Deals

Applebee’s: On Nov. 11, active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bob Evans: The restaurant chain is offering veterans and active duty military a free meal from their menu of seven offerings. Proof of military service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Nov. 11 with valid ID. Only available for dine-in.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating CPK locations are offering veterans or active duty military a free meal from a special menu (and a non-alcoholic beverage) when dining in on Nov. 11. Guests are asked to show proof of service or wear their uniform.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Must present Military ID.

Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214

Dunkin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Offer available in-store only. No ID required.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters: Veterans or active service members who dine in at Hooters on Nov. 11 and purchase any beverage can choose one of five free entrees from a special menu. Proof of military service is required.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Krispy Kreme: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut and a free small coffee, no other purchase necessary. Proof of military service is not required, a representative for Krispy Kreme tells Nexstar.

Kroger: From Nov. 10-12, Kroger Mid-Atlantic will honor Veterans Day by offering a 10% discount for military members and their families. The 10% discount applies to in-store purchases for eligible active duty or retired military personnel with a valid ID. The Mid-Atlantic region is one of the only divisions to offer a three-day discount for military members and their families.

Mission BBQ: Mission BBQ locations will be offering a free sandwich to all veterans or active military members on Nov. 11. No ID is required.

Outback Steakhouse: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Nov. 11.

Red Robin: Bring your proof of service to Red Robin on Nov. 11 for a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries. The deal is available for dine-in guests only.

Starbucks: Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Nov. 11.

(available at various location like Hampton, Virginia Beach, Suffolk etc. Please call ahead to your local restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.)

Travel and Recreation Deals

Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium: Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium offers a 15% military discount off full General Admission tickets when you book online. Qualifying ID must be shown at the park.

Busch Gardens: Veterans can get up to six discounted tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. 1-Day Tickets must be obtained online and redeemed at the park within one year from date of purchase. Multi-Day Tickets must be obtained online and redeemed at the park within 6 months from date of purchase.

Colonial Williamsburg: Colonial Williamsburg is offering FREE admission during Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 10-12, to all active duty Military, Reservists, Retirees, Veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents.

Great Wolf Lodge: Offers a discount to military families through their Howling Heroes program.

Kings Dominion: Active and retired military personnel and veterans can purchase single-day admission ticket or a Gold Season Pass at a discount off of the front gate price. Military discounts extend to immediate family members as well.

Norfolk International Airport: The airlines serving Norfolk International Airport offer discounts subject to availability to active duty military travelers and their dependents. Call the airlines for information about schedules and fares and to make reservations.

Topgolf: With their Heroes Program, active-duty military and veterans get 10% off Topgolf game play, a 20% discount on select monthly memberships and a 10% discount on event game play and/or room rental when you book an event with a Topgolf Sales Associate.

Virginia Zoo: Only on Nov. 11, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., veterans and active military with a military ID or proof of service can enjoy:

FREE train rides on the new, electric Virginia Zoo Express.

10% off in the Gift Shop.

10% off in the African Village Restaurant.

$2 off regular paid admission (Perk available year-round.)

$10 off zoo membership purchase (Power-up excluded. Perk available year-round.)

Retail Deals

IKEA: IKEA has offered veterans a free meal at participating locations in previous years. Check online or contact your nearest store to find out if this is currently being offered to active duty personnel, veterans, and Reserve/National Guard members.

Kohl’s: Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off* in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 — with a valid military ID.

Target: Target is offering a 10% military discount from Oct. 29 through Nov. 11 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Under Armour: Under Armour® proudly offers 20%* off all purchases for all Active Duty Service Members, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses, Military Family Members, as well as 20%* off for First Responders & Healthcare Workers and active Police, Fire, Nurses, Doctors, and EMT customers.

Veterans Day Events

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony: This ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., Nov. 10, at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, marking the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.

Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans: Mount Vernon admits FREE all active duty, former, or retired military personnel on Veterans Day. Military service members may pick up their free tickets upon arrival. Free tickets do not extend to service members’ family members or guests.

Winterfest: Thanks to our Military Appreciation sponsors Centura College, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and Tidewater Tech, active-duty military, veteran service members, and their families are eligible for our military discount. Military members will be eligible for a discount of $4 off for the month of November only.