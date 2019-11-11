Historic Yorktown church honors past and present Veterans

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – An historic church in Yorktown honored both past and present veterans in its congregation this Veterans Day.

Grace Episcopal Church was founded in 1632 and still has an active church to this day.

Monday morning, many gathered inside its chapel to reflect and pray for veterans and their families.

After, they went to 96 graves in the church graveyard to replace flags for the veterans buried there.

Al Crane Jr., who served in the Air Force, says they started the tradition 20 years ago to help keep history and the veterans’ memories alive.

“It’s not about the thank yous. It’s not about the sales. It’s not about who went where, but it’s about the men and women who went before us and those who are serving today and those who will come,” he said.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon spoke with Crane about the veterans buried at the church and why preserving their stories is so important. That’s today at 5 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.