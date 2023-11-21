NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A HIRE VETS NOW event for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses will be held on Nov. 30.

The HIRE VETS NOW event will be co-hosted by the Naval Air Station Oceana Fleet & Family Support Center, Virginia Chamber Foundation and Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

Jobseekers will have the chance to meet with over thirty Virginia employers and government agencies representing a diverse range of industries including: Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dynamic Aviation, HII, Navy Federal Credit Union, Oceaneering, Paloalto Networks, Sentara, Siemens, and WestRock.

Those in attendance can receive resume writing assistance and connect with DOD-SkillBridge opportunities. Additionally, a complimentary lunch will be provided.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oceana Conference Center, 906 G Ave., Building 480, Virginia Beach, VA 23460.

To register in advance click here. For more information about the Hire Vets Now program click here.