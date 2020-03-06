Hampton VA restricting building entry points due to coronavirus concerns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Veterans Affair Medical Center is restricting entry points at buildings on its campus due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that no cases of the coronavirus (COV-19) have been reported in Virginia, but recent cases have been reported in both North Carolina and Maryland, and more than 230 cases have been confirmed in the United States. More than 100,000 cases have also been confirmed worldwide and at least 3,400 have died from the virus.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the VA says all veterans and visitors to the center will be screened at these entrances:

Bldg. 110B — Main entrance revolving door

Bldg. 110 B – Waterfront employee/MRI

Bldg. 110B – Emergency dep. ambulance

Bldg. 144 – New MH building

Bldg. 13 — OEF/OIF clinic

Bldg 14 — women’s clinic

The VA says all other doors at the facility will be locked in the meantime for precautionary purposes.