Hampton VA Medical Center hosts virtual Veterans Day ceremony

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center will be hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony this week, but this year, it will be held virtually.

The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. and will be streamed on the Hampton VA’s Facebook page.

The ceremony will be honoring all those who served in the armed forces.

