HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center will be hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony this week, but this year, it will be held virtually.
The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. and will be streamed on the Hampton VA’s Facebook page.
The ceremony will be honoring all those who served in the armed forces.
Latest News
- Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida
- Resident taking Isle of Wight to court for collapsed pipes involving stormwater
- Hampton VA Medical Center hosts virtual Veterans Day ceremony
- Local church to host free drive-thru flu shots, grocery pick-up event in Norfolk Saturday
- Michigan church linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19