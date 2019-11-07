Hampton VA Medical Center honors vets with ceremony ahead of Veterans Day

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of this weekend’s events to honor veterans, dozens gathered Thursday for a special ceremony at the VA in Hampton.

It was a mix of solemn remembrance and celebration.

The VA’s new medical director, David Collins, pledged to continue to get better every day at providing veterans the highest quality care, calling the responsibility a scared trust.

“They’ve met every challenge every time we’ve asked them to deploy or to do things in sacrifice for their country, they put their families second, they put our nation first. This gives us an opportunity just to say thank you.”

Army veteran John King couldn’t agree more. “It’s something we have to continue in order to make our country strong,” he said.

King, who served 29 years, said he couldn’t have imagined as a young man what a day like this would mean for him. “Having served and having gone and did those things that others may have not wanted to do or could not do, and I think it’s very special to recognize our veterans today.”

He appreciated the recognition and how it may encourage the next generation into military service.