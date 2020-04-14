Hampton VA Medical Center COVID-19 confirmed cases

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is taking aggressive steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and is communicating its response plan and testing results.

In our region, the Hampton VA Medical Center is currently reporting 35 Veteran patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus: 12 inpatient and 23 outpatient.

10 On Your Side is updating the number of positive cases reported by Veterans Affairs daily and reached out to find out how these numbers are determined.

Dave Collins, Executive Director of Hampton VA, explained that as they test patients either through the emergency room or through the drive thru they may go into an inpatient status or they might go to the outpatient status. The outpatient status, he said, is the total number of patients that have tested positive.

Collins said the number does not include staff members. As of April 14, he said 17 staff members at the Hampton VA have tested positive.

The VA has administered over 37,361 COVID-19 tests nationwide as part of its COVID-19 response plan. There are now 4,261 positive cases in veteran patients and a total of 257 deaths reported.

No VA patients in Virginia have died from COVID-19, according to the VA website.

The VA is asking veterans with symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath to immediately contact their local VA facility before arriving in-person. You can also sign into My HealtheVet and send a secure message.

All patients going to the VA will also be screened for flu-like symptoms before they can enter the facility.

“At this time, VA is urging all visitors who do not feel well to please postpone their visits to VA facilities,” the VA website reads.

Here are some tips from the VA on how to protect yourself against COVID-19:

Learn to use VA Video Connect through the VA mobile app store or by contacting your VA care team, before any urgent problems arise.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An easy way to mark the time is to hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice while scrubbing.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick or becoming sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue (not your hands) and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Getting a flu shot is recommended.

Click here to learn more about the VA’s public health response.

