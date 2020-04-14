Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Hampton VA Medical Center COVID-19 confirmed cases

Veterans

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton VAMC data breach: USAF vet receives Navy vet's records

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is taking aggressive steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and is communicating its response plan and testing results.

VHA COVID-19 Response Plan

In our region, the Hampton VA Medical Center is currently reporting 35 Veteran patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus: 12 inpatient and 23 outpatient.

10 On Your Side is updating the number of positive cases reported by Veterans Affairs daily and reached out to find out how these numbers are determined.

Dave Collins, Executive Director of Hampton VA, explained that as they test patients either through the emergency room or through the drive thru they may go into an inpatient status or they might go to the outpatient status. The outpatient status, he said, is the total number of patients that have tested positive.

Collins said the number does not include staff members. As of April 14, he said 17 staff members at the Hampton VA have tested positive.

Related: Internal communications show how Hampton VAMC is battling challenges, shortages to deal with COVID

The VA has administered over 37,361 COVID-19 tests nationwide as part of its COVID-19 response plan. There are now 4,261 positive cases in veteran patients and a total of 257 deaths reported.

No VA patients in Virginia have died from COVID-19, according to the VA website.

The VA is asking veterans with symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath to immediately contact their local VA facility before arriving in-person. You can also sign into My HealtheVet and send a secure message.

All patients going to the VA will also be screened for flu-like symptoms before they can enter the facility.

“At this time, VA is urging all visitors who do not feel well to please postpone their visits to VA facilities,” the VA website reads.

Here are some tips from the VA on how to protect yourself against COVID-19:

  • Learn to use VA Video Connect through the VA mobile app store or by contacting your VA care team, before any urgent problems arise.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An easy way to mark the time is to hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice while scrubbing.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick or becoming sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue (not your hands) and throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Getting a flu shot is recommended.

Click here to learn more about the VA’s public health response.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories