CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads area is home to hundreds of thousands of veterans.

On Saturday, the Department of Veteran Affairs Hampton VA Health Care System held a Veterans PACT act and benefits fair at the Chesapeake Community Outpatient Clinic.

There was a long line outside as veterans waited to learn if they are entitled to VA benefits under a new expanded law.

The PACT Act, signed into law august 2022, expands VA health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

“It is a 5 to 10 minute screening based upon where you served, when you served [and] the exposure that you had,” said Dr. Shawn Alexander, Chief of Staff of Hampton VA Medical Center. “Whether it be burn pit in Iraq, or agent orange in Vietnam, and our post 9/11 members who were exposed to the sand desert and radiation.”

Alexander estimated about 70,000 veterans need to be evaluated for toxic exposure.

“As long as they are out there, we will continue to have special events in order to identify, get them enrolled and make sure they get signed up,” said Alexander. “That’s our mission, to make sure those who were born to battle get served and make sure that our veterans get what they need. That is why I’m here!”

Veterans may also learn about suicide prevention and mental health resources.

