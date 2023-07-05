NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads workforce development organization will be part of a Department of Labor pilot program to service members and their spouses transition into the civilian workforce.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council, based in Norfolk, joins online job search website Indeed, as well as Aston Carter Inc. in Hanover, Maryland and the North Atlantic States Council of Carpenters Training Fund in Millbury, Massachusetts, as part of the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot. They join 44 non-government and two government partners that are currently supporting the pilot.

The Department of Labor says the new program through its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) will provide personalized help for transitioning service members and their spouses worldwide.

That includes apprenticeship opportunities, placement services and more. You can read more about the pilot program here.