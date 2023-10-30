HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two Hampton Roads cities were ranked in the top 20 as the best places for veterans to live.

While Raleigh, North Carolina was rated the top city in the U.S. for veterans to live, Virginia Beach, with a large military population, was ranked fifth in a WalletHub survey of best and worst places for veterans to live.

Chesapeake was rated 18th overall for veterans to live, based primarily on its economy, which rated sixth in the survey.

Virginia Beach’s economy, meanwhile, was rated second only to Laredo, Texas, while its quality of life was rated ninth. Chesapeake and Virginia Beach were tied with three other cities for the lowest veteran unemployment rate, and were one-two, respectively, in having the lowest percentage of veterans in poverty.

Virginia Beach also had the second-fewest number of homeless veterans per veteran population, and it, along with Chesapeake and Norfolk, were tied for first in its veteran population.

Norfolk rated number 70 overall in the survey of 100 cities.

Detroit was rated the worst place for veterans to live out of those surveyed.