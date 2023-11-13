VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares is hosting a free Veterans Legal Services Clinic in Virginia Beach.

Some of the services that will be available to veterans and their spouses include estate planning, simple Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Medical Directives.

“In honor of our veterans and in recognition of Veterans Day, I’m pleased to host another Veterans Legal Services Clinic,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Our service members and veterans have devoted their lives to defending the freedoms we enjoy every day. It is a debt that cannot be repaid. Veteran services like this are the very least we can do.”

The clinic is Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the new Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center, located at 2641 Nimmo Pkwy. WAVY was at the new center for its ribbon cutting just this past Friday.

Pre-registration is required. Call 804-371-2815 or visit www.oag.state.va.us.