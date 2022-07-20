WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria’s bipartisan cost of living adjustment bill to increase compensation and benefits for disabled veterans and their families advanced a markup from the House Veterans Affairs’ Committee on Tuesday.

The bill increases amounts payable for wartime disability compensation, additional compensation for dependents, the clothing allowance for certain disabled veterans, and dependency and indemnity compensation for surviving spouses and children. The VA will be required to pay the same percentage as the cost-of-living increase in benefits for Social Security recipients effective on December 1, 2022.

With inflation, that could be around 8%, CNBC reports, or up to around 11%, experts told CBS News.

The bipartisan legislation has advanced easily in previous years and is expected to advance again this year. This year’s Veterans’ COLA Act of 2022 was introduced alongside Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX).

“Our disabled veterans and their families deserve better, that’s why I have introduced a cost-of-living adjustment to increase compensation and benefits for the four consecutive years that I have been in Congress,” Rep. Luria said. “As inflation and rising costs impact Americans across the country, I will continue to fight to ensure that our veterans and military families are supported. I look forward to passing this bipartisan legislation off the House floor, sending it to the Senate, and then to the President’s desk for his signature.”

Last year’s 5.9 increase signed by President Biden was the the largest raise since 1982.