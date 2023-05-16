NEXSTAR

ERLANGER, KY (WAVY) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair on May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

It is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

This will be the second virtual job fair DAV and RecruitMilitary and held this month. The first event took place on May 11.

Over 65 companies representing a range of industries such as construction, medical, administrative and logistics will be in attendance.

According to the press release, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs this year.

To register for the Virtual Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.