City closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Friday, November 12.

The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will hold a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m., at the Chesapeake Veterans’ Memorial in front of City Hall.

James City County

County Offices: Closed Thursday, Nov. 11

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Open, Thursday, Nov. 11

Parks: All County parks are open Thursday, Nov. 11

Park Stores and Guest Services Offices: Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed Thursday, Nov. 11

Convenience Centers: Tewning Road and Jolly Pond Road Open Thursday, Nov. 11

Beginning Nov. 7, Toano Convenience Center will be closed until further notice.

Garbage Transfer Station: Open Thursday, Nov. 11

Curbside Recycling: No change to pick up schedule

Libraries: Open Thursday, Nov. 11

Courts: Closed Thursday, Nov. 11

Newport News

City Offices – closed Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12

Libraries – closed Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s collections next week will take place as scheduled; however, there will be no collections on Thursday, November 11. Thursday’s collections will be delayed one day, taking place on Friday, November 12.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – open for adoptions 12 pm – 5 pm on Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12; lobby open daily from 8 am – 5 pm for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop-offs.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries and recreation centers will close on Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse.

Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Friday, November 12.

Trash pick-up will continue as normal. Requests for bulk waste collection on Thursday, November 11, or Friday, November 12, must be made before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will open 8:00 a.m. – noon on Thursday, November 11.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. – noon, at the Division of Towing and Recovery, located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday, November 11, will be made up during the following two weeks, based on scheduling availability.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.

Thursday trash will be collected in advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 11.

Portsmouth Public Libraries will be closed on Veterans Day.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Veterans Day.

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center, The Senior Station and Cavalier Manor Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

J.E. Parker Recreation Center and the Sportsplex Gym will be open on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Suffolk Public Works and TFC Recycling will pick up trash and recycling as scheduled on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10, but will operate on a one-day delay the remainder of the week, with Thursday’s collection picked up on Friday, and Friday’s collection on Saturday.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Thursday, November 11th. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Thursday, November 11.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Thursday, November 11; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Thursday, November 11. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 12.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Thursday, November 11.

Virginia Beach

In observance of Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, the following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Court Clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Visitor Information Center (2100 Parks Ave.)

West Neck Recycling Center

WASTE COLLECTION: There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items services on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. All City offices will be closed. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For water emergencies after hours, weekends, and holidays, please call 757-220-2331. More information can be foun at williamsburgva.gov/publicworks.

Need to pay a City bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Thursday, Sept. 11 will not be posted until Friday, Nov. 12.